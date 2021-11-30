Pokemon Legends: Arceus may be making its way into Pokemon Go

The next Pokemon Go season could be connected to Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

As announced via the Pokemon Go official Twitter account , the next season in Pokemon Go will be the Season of Heritage, the logo for which includes a large mountain graphic that bears a striking resemblance to the one found on the Pokemon Legends: Arceus box art (via TheGamer).

The tweet announcing the new season also features the phrase: "In the next Pokémon Go Season, we’ll look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokémon Go!" This appears to be another hint towards Pokemon Legends: Arceus considering the game is due to come out in January 2022 and is set in a very early version of the Sinnoh region known back then as the Hisui region.

In the next Pokémon GO Season, we’ll look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokémon GO! Join us as we take our Pokémon GO adventure into the Season of Heritage! pic.twitter.com/RHre96uv2hNovember 29, 2021 See more

This is all we know about the upcoming season at the moment however it is expected that Pokemon Go developer Niantic will release some kind of blog post introducing the event fully sometime soon. Pokemon Go is currently in the Season of Mischief which started on September 1, 2021, and will end on December 1, 2021.

If previous seasons are anything to go off of though, the upcoming Season of Heritage should introduce a number of new updates to the game so it’s possible we could see Arceus exclusive Pokemon such as Hisuian types - which we have previously seen in a Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer - being added to Pokemon Go.

The next season in Pokemon Go is suspected to kick off on December 1 - following the completion of Season of Mischief. Pokemon: Legends Arceus is due to release on January 28, 2022.