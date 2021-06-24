Hideo Kojima speculation ramps up as he has been spotted filming something

Hideo Kojima is out filming something, sparking new speculation on if we might see news on his next game soon.

This new wave of hype and questioning comes from a Tweet from Kojima's personal assistant Ayako Terashima. The post shows Kojima with a mug, shaped like a carousel. Some kind of cream also seems to be rising from the top. It's very decadent. The picture is captioned: "Filming now...."

撮影中Filming now.... pic.twitter.com/DfMfPzc9HZJune 24, 2021 See more

There is no real hint as to what Kojima is filming, but it has many wondering if there could be some kind of announcement of a new game or some kind of content soon.

The most logical explanation is that he is filming further details for Death Stranding Director's Cut. During the announcement for the game, the director mentioned that a further look at the game was only a few weeks away.

Unsurprisingly there is also speculation that it could be something related to his unannounced project. Some fans have been inferring if the unique mug is a hint towards anything. There has been a lot of speculation that Kojima might be returning to his canceled Silent Hills project and some Twitter users are drawing a line between the mug and a famous carousel scene from Silent Hill 3.

The Silent Hill speculation has been spilling over recently, with hype seemingly going into overdrive. Dutch horror game Abandoned has been in the crosshairs of this speculation, which many fans convinced themselves was Kojima's Silent Hill project. However, that has been repeatedly dispelled by developer Blue Box.

Of course, it could also be something not intended for public eyes or unrelated to a game project entirely. On Kojima's Instagram, he also posted images of himself in a hoodie, as well with what looks like a Death Stranding-themed bear. This very well could hint at a possible new merch line from Kojima Productions.

However, as stated, we should be expecting to hear from Kojima again soon as Death Stranding Director's Cut is set to reappear. It's not clear if this will be held at its own event or if we could expect to hear it at a currently unannounced summer showcase, such as Sony, perhaps. On that, we will have to wait to hear more.

If you are wondering what else is coming to the PS5 Death Stranding Director's Cut, here is a list of upcoming PS5 games.