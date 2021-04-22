Here's the biggest VR game news from the Oculus Gaming Showcase

A free campaign expansion for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was a highlight of the Oculus Gaming Showcase, and it was a good time overall for folks who enjoy slaying zombies and zombie-adjacent baddies in virtual reality.

It was the first presentation of its kind for the Facebook-owned virtual reality platform, and the showcase brought together a ton of updates for games on Oculus Quest - and a few for Oculus Rift, which you can play on Quest if you have a suitable PC to plug it into. The two biggest announcements were the 2021 release window for Resident Evil 4 VR , which was first revealed in the Resident Evil showcase last week , and the new Aftershocks expansion for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

Aftershocks will arrive as a free content update on May 20 for Oculus Quest and Rift, and it will be playable after you complete the main campaign. The teaser trailer shows a lot of combat against your fellow survivors as post-apocalyptic New Orleans reacts to the events of your earlier adventures (hence the title).

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge 2 also made a brief appearance at the show with a look at a new character - an Ithorian from the Den of Antiquities called Dok-Ondar, who is always accompanied by his floating translation droid. Tales from the Galaxy's Edge 2 is set to arrive later this year, and you can check out Oculus' blog for all the rest of the announcements from the event.