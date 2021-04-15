Resident Evil 4 VR is an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive

Resident Evil 4 VR is coming as an exclusive Oculus Quest 2 game, marking the biggest change for the game since it first came out in 2005.

Capcom and Facebook revealed the upcoming collaboration at the Resident Evil Village showcase event, giving us our first look at the VR version's all-new first-person perspective and controls. With the camera lodged fully in Leon's noggin, you'll control his left and right hands individually with the Oculus Move controllers. That means aiming down the sights of your pistol, pulling back the bolt of your rifle between each shot, and even juggling Leon's trusty combat knife if you feel like showing off.

Almost everything in the game has been converted to use this new perspective and control scheme, meaning you can also look forward to manipulating the environment and solving puzzles with your own two hands. I say "almost" because it looks like the cutscenes still use their standard cinematic perspective, and it's not clear if or how Resident Evil 4's numerous button-pounding quick-time events will make the leap to VR.

Facebook plans to share more details about the Resident Evil 4 Oculus Quest 2 version at its Oculus Gaming Showcase event on April 21. In the meantime, we can look back at all the new Resident Evil 8 details Capcom just shared at its own showcase, including a new trailer, another demo, and the return of The Mercenaries mode.