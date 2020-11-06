Here’s how to watch the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch event

To count down to the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, Xbox UK are celebrating with a special launch event on Monday November 9.

The show will be hosted by Xbox On and will feature Xbox Series X gameplay from highly anticipated launch titles as well as prizes to be won via live interactive challenges. The livestream will count down to the launch of the next generation of Xbox consoles at midnight, culminating in a spectacular holographic display set against London’s skyline.

If you’re wondering how you’ll be able to watch and participate in the launch event, you’ll be able to tune into the Xbox On Twitch channel at twitch.tv/xboxon 6pm GMT on November 9. You'll also be able to watch on this page here.

In our Xbox Series X review and Xbox Series S review , we touched on what to expect from the next-gen consoles. Both are set to release on November 10 , with the next-generation consoles including 30 fully optimized games at launch. Xbox Series X Gameplay for titles such as the highly anticipated Assassins Creed: Valhalla , Yakuza: Like a Dragon , and Sea of Thieves will also be shown during the event.

Some hints at what we’ll be seeing at the event include an Xbox Game Pass Quick Resume challenge, a reveal of the UK Xbox hall of fame winners, as well as a chance to win one of seven Xbox Series X consoles.

Additionally, on launch day, EA Play will be available on Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series S and X, as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. EA Play will bring multiple titles from EA to Game Pass, including more than 60 of EA’s console and PC games.

