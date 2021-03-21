Here's a new Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's "extended and enhanced features" trailer

Square Enix has dropped an all-new teaser for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade .

Well, I say all-new, but the eagle-eyed amongst you might well notice we've seen some of this footage before, albeit not quite all of it. That said, this "PS5 extended and enhanced features" teaser does give us a little more insight into how the game will be boosted for PS5 players. If you've got six minutes to kill, grab a drink and check it out for yourself:

"In this extended video, take a look at the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting, and background environments," teases the video description.

"Switch between two game modes 'Graphics Mode,' which prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics, and 'Performance Mode', which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second, and capture and share your favorite moments of this timeless adventure with a fully customizable Photo Mode. Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration."

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is slated to launch for PS4 and PS5 on June 10.

Currently, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is set to launch for both PS4 and PS5, but Episode Yuffie will be exclusive DLC for the latter platform . Elsewhere, the upgraded package enhances the visuals of the remake for 4K performance, but the 60 frames per second boost will also be exclusive to Sony's next-gen console, like Episode Yuffie.