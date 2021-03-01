Final Fantasy 7 Remake Yuffie DLC is exclusive to PS5

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's new Yuffie story DLC is exclusive to the PS5 version of the game, Square Enix has confirmed.

Last week, the PlayStation State of Play showcase revealed that the upgraded Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade would be featuring new story DLC starring Yuffie Kasaragi, fan-favorite character from the original game. Now, a FAQ page published by Square Enix reveals that the new Yuffie Episode is only available on PS5, since it's been optimized for Sony's next-gen console.

Additionally, Episode Yuffie can't be purchased separately from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5. To experience Yuffie's new story chapter in Midgar, you'll have to purchase Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5, or complete the free upgrade process from the PS4 version of the game to PS5.

With the announcement of the Yuffie Episode came the long-awaited news of the next-gen features for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. On PS5, the Intergrade version of the remake will boast 60 frames per second and enhanced visuals, while the both the next-gen and PS4 versions of the remake will be getting a flashy new photo mode (which we're incredibly excited to play around with).

Tomorrow, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will join the lineup of the free PS Plus games for March. However, although any PS Plus subscriber can pick up this base version of the remake, no one that redeems this version of the game will be able to take advantage of the free upgrade to the Intergrade version of the game, which is available to all who previously purchased Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4. If you want to play Intergrade after playing the remake through PS Plus, you'll need to purchase the full game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launches on June 10 for PS4 and PS5. Just recently, remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that he would be stepping away from his directing role for Part 2 of the remake, and that the Intergrade version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake won't support PS5 hardware features like 3D audio and haptic feedback through the DualSense controller. For 3D audio, haptic feedback, and full adaptive triggers, we'll have to wait until Part 2 of the ambitious remake.

