Here are your favorite Elden Ring levels represented as toilets

Elden Ring doesn't have any toilets, but that hasn't stopped the Dark Soils Toilet Twitter account from packing the essence of the game's environments into porcelain thrones fit for Elden Lords.

Dark Souls Toilet has been turning toilets into interpretative Soulsborne art since 2019, and in the weeks since Elden Ring's launch they've already begun building an impressive catalog of Elden Ring toilets. Here are some of the best entries so far:

I am the lord of all that is golden pic.twitter.com/mbqEpVZ4bnMarch 18, 2022 See more

many #ELDENRING toilets because that's where im currently living. thanks pic.twitter.com/bAXmDpj3BrMarch 16, 2022 See more

I would spend some time looking at this toilet pic.twitter.com/53oH92cDuwMarch 9, 2022 See more

It's probably to humanity's benefit that Elden Ring doesn't have toilets in it – after everything FromSoftware did to swamps , we don't want to know what they'd do to bathrooms – but it also makes you wonder. You can tell a lot about a game from its toilets, and this Twitter account is proof that you can also say a lot about a game with toilets. This begs the question, what would an Elden Ring toilet look like?

The Internet was invented to answer questions just like this, and the work being done by Dark Souls Toilet is nothing short of enlightening. The gilded rooftops of Leyndell fashioned into an offensively gaudy bowl; the shattered remains of Farum Azula splayed out in orbit around a public potty; the unknowable abyssal depths of Nokron distilled down to a toilet seat with LED lights in it. Surely this is what an Elden Ring toilet would look like. That said, we're not sure we want to see the toilet versions of areas like the Shaded Castle and the Lake of Rot.

We reached out to the owner of the account to talk about their craft. They explained that they usually find the toilet images first – either from forums and pages which post bizarre toilets, or from viewer submissions – and then try to assign them to a fitting area from FromSoftware's games, sometimes tweaking the colors to drive the point home. But then, why toilets?

"The energy of a weird toilet and that of a Soulsborne map are very similar, I think they are both moments when you are helpless and you can get scared easily," they said. "I've been creating this type of content for so long that when I see a cursed bathroom my head naturally already feels like I'm in Dark Souls."

"My head is full of references now that we have so many new maps in Elden Ring. I'm looking forward to creating several maps with the cursed swamps that were placed in this game, I think they match the theme a lot."

Ominously, they added that, "I'm playing a lot of Elden Ring so there will probably be a lot of toilets in a lot of scary areas."

