Henry Cavill on his future as Superman: "The cape is still in the closet"

Henry Cavill has spoken about his future as Superman in the DCEU, commenting on the news that broke earlier this year about the development of a Black Superman movie.

"It’s exciting – Superman’s far more than skin color," Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter . "Superman is an ideal. Superman’s an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it’s not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time."

Cavill only played Superman in one solo movie, 2013's Man of Steel , before reprising the role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League (and this year's re-edited Zack Snyder's Justice League , which Cavill added that Synder did a "wonderful job" on).

"There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity," Cavill continued, going on to cite the moment in Man of Steel when he kills Zod. "There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, 'The cape is still in the closet.'"

Up next for Cavill is The Witcher season 2 , which is coming to Netflix next month. In a recent interview with our sister publication Total Film , the actor revealed that he spent lockdown playing The Witcher video games – on the hardest difficulty setting.