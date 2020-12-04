Help us support gaming charity Special Effect for a chance to win this amazing hardware bundle

If you'd like to support a good cause, all while potentially securing yourself an impressive bundle of gifts just ahead of the holiday season, then we might just have you covered. Our sister site PC Gamer has partnered up with gaming charity SpecialEffect for an amazing giveaway, just in time for Christmas.

Founded in 2007, SpecialEffect is a UK-based charity that aims to bring the excitement of videogames to life for people with physical disabilities. For people like Charlie - a massive fan of games like Mario Kart and Paw Patrol - that work has already had a massive impact.

(Image credit: SpecialEffect)

For instance, working with Charlie's dad, SpecialEffect has been able to loan Charlie custom equipment bigger buttons and an easier-to-use joystick to help him play games that his cerebral palsy made it difficult for him to enjoy.

2020 has been a massive year for SpecialEffect already, with a Fall Guys bidding war helping raise $1 million for the charity, and we're thrilled to be helping out too. PC Gamer are giving away a pack of excellent EPOS | SENNHEISER goodies, including the GSP 601 wired headset, the GSP 670 wireless headset, the GSX 1200 amplifier, and a powerbank, which come to a total value of more than £700.

Entering is easy, just check out the giveaway page below, and pick however you'd like to support SpecialEffect, from Twitter to Twitch. There are six ways to enter in total, and the more you pick, the more chances you have to win.

As well as entering the competition, if you'd like to make a donation to SpecialEffect, you can do that right here.