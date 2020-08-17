Fall Guys challenges brands to make the biggest charity donation in exchange for a custom skin

In response to all the brands eagerly sharing mockup skins for Fall Guys, developer Mediatonic has begun a charity competition which will add one branded costume to the game.

The rules are simple. As Mediatonic explained on Twitter , interested brands should donate to the UK-based charity SpecialEffect , which helps people with disabilities play video games by getting them tailor-made equipment like special joysticks and controllers. The brand that donates the most money will be immortalized in Fall Guys through a custom skin.

"We will DM to confirm any boring legal paperwork, and then after they donate, we'll post it publicly to confirm!" Mediatonic says. "If we decide that your brand is offensive/unsuitable, we will yeet your pledge out and pick the next highest!"

This is a fun and effective way for Mediatonic to wield the domineering fame that Fall Guys has built. Fall Guys is the hottest game in the world right now, so it's no surprise that we've seen everything from KFC skins to Metal Gear Solid skins proposed since the game's launch, and not just by fans but by massive corporations. By throwing down the charity gauntlet, Mediatonic is telling those brands to put their money where their mouth is.

It'll be interesting to see what brands actually shell out, and no matter who earns the skin opportunity, SpecialEffect and the people its work supports will win out in the end. If you want to support the cause with your own money, you can find donation links and more information on the charity's website .