Hawkeye spin-off may already be in the works for Disney Plus

Disney Plus' Hawkeye may still be in production, but it sounds as if there are already plans to set a spin-off in motion featuring the comic character Echo.

Echo, to be portrayed by Alaqua Cox in the upcoming show, is a deaf Native American character who is often seen in a supporting role in Daredevil comics. Maya Lopez – Echo's alter ego – is typically raised by the nefarious Kingpin after he murders her father. We don't currently know what her origins will look like in the MCU, but we do know that she'll be tied to Clint Barton (Hawkeye) rather than Matt Murdock (Daredevil) when we first meet her in the franchise.

As her name implies, Echo's skills include the ability to mimic anyone's movement or combat techniques. She crosses paths with a number of other heroes — including Moon Knight — in her comic adventures, and even held the title of Ronin before Hawkeye. Whether or not the Avenger's brief stint as a vigilante in Avengers: Endgame will be mentioned in the Hawkeye series remains unknown.

While reps for Marvel studios declined comment on the matter, Variety has confirmed with sources that the currently untitled Echo spin-off will be penned by Etan and Emily Cohen, who will executive produce the series alongside the Marvel team. Details on the rest of the writers' room will be forthcoming as new information emerges.

The untitled Echo project would join a whole host of other new Marvel TV shows including Loki, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Ms. Marvel, Armor Wars, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ironheart, What If?, and Armor Wars should the spin-off get a series order from Disney Plus.