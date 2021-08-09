Haunting of Hill House creator’s new Netflix series Midnight Mass gets unsettling first trailer

Midnight Mass, a new series from Mike Flanagan (AKA the brains behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor), has a new trailer.

Following on from a cryptic six-second teaser released last week, this latest trailer gives us a better look at the isolated community of Crockett Island. We're introduced to charismatic priest Father Paul, played by Hamish Linklater, who's recently arrived on the island, as well as another man, played by Zach Gilford, who has returned to his home in disgrace for reasons that remain unclear. When Father Paul's appearance coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a religious fervor takes hold of the island – but at what cost?

"Midnight Mass is my favourite project so far," Flanagan said on Twitter when the trailer premiered. "The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core."

Based on the showrunner's previous work for the streamer, we can expect horror of both the supernatural and human variety. This series is also somewhat of a departure for Flanagan, as it's an original story rather than an adaptation – 2018's The Haunting of Hill House was loosely based on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, while The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

Midnight Mass will consist of seven episodes, with Flanagan directing, writing, and executive producing. Alongside Gilford and Linklater, the series also stars Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco, and Rahul Kohli.

While we wait for Midnight Mass to arrive on the streamer on September 24, check out our list of the best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.