Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes to speed up your potion brewing

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes let you increase the speed at which you brew potions. By stirring your cauldrons in a particular way you can reduce the time it takes to make a potion, but: every potion in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has a different collection of motions which can be tricky to learn, or even work out sometimes. We've got all of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes right here, so you can speed up those Existimulo potions and get back into saving the world.

How do Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes work

In order to brew a potion you'll need the recipe, ingredients and have reached the level needed to brew it. To do that you'll ned to tap on the briefcase and potions where you can press on one of the slots to start the pricess. If you're missing any ingredients you'll be able to fill it in by paying in-game gold.

You can stop there if want and just wait but if you tap on the spoon handle poking out of the cauldron you'll be able access the Master Notes side of things where performing a sequence of specific motions will knock a percentage of time off the brewing time.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes cheat sheet

There are eight possible motions you can use to stir a potion and the more powerful the potion the more you'll need to perform in a row to bring the brewing time down.

Take a look at the Master Notes being performed on this health potion to get an idea of the process if you're not sure

Once you've performed the motions three times they will be recorded and displayed on screen, but until then you'll need to remember them or look them up. Good job we've have a list of all the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Master Notes coming up

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Exstimulo Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Strong Exstimulo Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Potent Exstimulo Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Healing Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Baruffio’s Brain Elixir Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dawdle Draught Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Invigoration Draught Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Strong Invigoration Draught Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Wit-Sharpening Potion Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Potion Master Notes - Potions not currently in the game

Currently there are a few potions known that currently aren't in the game. These either appeared in beta testing or have been data mined from the game has identified. Most of them seem to involve the use of Fairy Wings, an ingredient in the game and while the Master Notes are known for them you obviously can't brew them yet.

These are the know but unreleased potions so far:

Bountiful Brew

Draught of Perception

Felix Felicis Potion

Memory Potion

Scintillation Potion

Wideye Potion

It's not entirely clear how many of these potions will make it into the the game - the Scintillation Potion for example appears to be an older version of the Wit-Sharpening Potion. However, if and when any new potions appear we'll add in the Master Notes needed to brew them.