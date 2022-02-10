Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a card-battling MMO coming to mobiles this year

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is making the jump to Western audiences later this year.

Earlier today, WB Games announced that it would finally be bringing over Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from the Chinese mainland to Western audiences in North America and Europe. We don't have a firm release date for the mobile game right now, but it'll be available on both Android and iOS devices at some point later this year.

You can check out the new trailer for the mobile game just above, which showcases vistas that any fans of the Harry Potter series no doubt immediately recognise. There might not be a release date for Magic Awakened in the West just yet, but you can head over to the official WB Games website to pre-register for exclusive in-game rewards as soon as it's available.

If you're a little unfamiliar as to what Harry Potter: Magic Awakened actually is, it's a collectible card game housed within the structure of an MMORPG. Developed by Chinese company NetEase, Magic Awakened takes players on a brand new story around the world of Harry Potter, stopping off at locations like Daigon Alley, the Duelling Club, and of course, Hogwarts.

In the meantime though, before Magic Awakened eventually arrives, there's Hogwarts Legacy to look forward to. While we're still without a solid release date for the upcoming RPG, WB Games has recently reiterated that it's set for a launch later this year in 2022. Now all we're waiting for is a new trailer or some information on the game, which is said to be coming soon.

