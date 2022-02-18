Halo Infinite rank reset coming next week, and you'll probably go down a full tier

343 Industries reckons Halo Infinite's multiplayer ranking system has been too generous since launch, so it's resetting everyone's rank and telling players they'll probably be lowered a full tier.

In an update on Halo Waypoint, 343 community manager John Junyszek elaborated on the reasoning for the mid-season rank reset, explaining that it's necessary to provide "more accurate, balanced, and fair matches." Apparently, you can expect to be placed in the rank just below your current one after the update, which should go live "on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 22."

"Since we saw that the CSR system was being overly generous since launch, these changes are being rolled out to help bring things closer in line to where they should be," Junyszek said. "This period led to a full tier inflation of ranks and, as a result, most players should expect to be placed a full tier lower (Diamond players will find themselves in Platinum, Platinum players will find themselves in Gold, etc.) after this rank reset."

343 added that it's raising the cap on the highest rank you can achieve following your 10 placement matches from Diamond 1 to Diamond 5. That should help those who've ranked all the way up to Onyx climb their way back up since the rank reset is coming in the middle of a season.

Though this is the first significant update to Halo Infinite's ranking system since launch, 343 says to expect more like it in the future. Likewise, if you experience anything you don't like, definitely send the developers your concerns via Waypoint, Twitter, or Reddit, as future updates will be based in part by community feedback.

Halo Infinite map | Halo Infinite tips | Halo Infinite length | Halo Infinite story | Halo Infinite ending explained | Halo Infinite FOBs | Halo Infinite Targets | Halo Infinite Skulls | Halo Infinite Spartan Cores | Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armories | Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg | Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles | Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles | Halo Infinite Tower collectibles | Halo Infinite Conservatory collectibles | Halo Infinite Nexus collectibles | Halo Infinite Repository collectibles