Halo Infinite is changing up the Tenrai event to give out more free gear

You'll earn more samurai armor faster in Halo Infinite when the Tenrai event returns next month, developer 343 Industries has confirmed.

The first week of Halo Infinite 's first multi-part event prompted complaints from players about the pace of free, unlockable content, as well as the fact that several items featured in promotional materials were only available in the cash shop. 343 Industries head of design Jerry Hook admitted during the Halo Infinite Holiday 2021 Community Stream that the balance was way off, as spotted by Polygon .

"We want the events to be a place where you can earn new content, and not care about whether you're gonna pay or not. And we want that content to be high quality. That's why we wanted the Fracture [to be] completely new armor that's all earned by the player playing during the event, completely new, achievable stuff throughout the entire season. None of that should be available in the store. We made that mistake, I'm sorry about that."

Thankfully, 343 Industries isn't waiting until an all-new Fracture event to make the changes. Once the next Tenrai event begins on Tuesday, January 4, players will see "less swaps and XP" as event rewards and more shoulders, armor coatings, and new pieces of gear overall. According to Halo's PC marketing lead, that will include the return of the entire Kabuto armor set.

All XP boosts and challenge swaps after Tier 10 of the pass have been removed and replaced by other items, including the full Kabuto armor set / pose.December 15, 2021 See more

While you won't be able to earn the gear that was already sold during the first week - that would be pretty weird for the folks who did use real money to buy them - any future Tenrai gear that would have been sold in the store will be earned solely by playing instead.

