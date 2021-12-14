Halo Infinite Grunts want to employ a Metal Gear Solid move against Master Chief

Halo Infinite features an nod to Metal Gear Solid in an unusual way.

The discovery of the new easter egg in 343's sequel was chronicled on YouTube just yesterday. In a very short clip from Halo Infinite, we see Master Chief going for a brief stroll around the open world of Zeta Halo, before he stops to hear two hapless Grunts theorizing on how they can actually best the Spartan.

"Wait, I've got it! We've just gotta plug the controller into player two!" one of the Grunts cries, before realizing that there aren't actually any plugs on the new Xbox Series X and S consoles. Poor grunts, looks like they won't be taking down the Master Chief today with this fourth-wall-breaking method.

For those unfamiliar, this is a call back to how the player was required to beat the evil Psycho Mantis in the original Metal Gear Solid. In the 1998 stealth-action game, Psycho Mantis would break the fourth wall by reading the hard drive data of the player's PlayStation console, thus being able to predict all their moves. To beat the boss, you'd have to unplug your PlayStation controller, and plug it back into the 'Player 2' port, so Psycho Mantis could no longer read your abilities and moves.

It's a really brilliant easter egg for Halo Infinite to reference, and a nice touch to have two of the weaker enemies in 343's game searching for answers on how to beat the Master Chief. The Grunts are actually really funny in Halo Infinite, as the clip below can attest to where one of them accidentally sets off both their grenades in a suicidal move.

