Halo 3: ODST hits PC with a saxy launch trailer

Halo 3: ODST is out now on PC, and it has a new launch trailer to get you in the right jazzy mood.

The trailer is a highlight reel of the contemplative lows and explosive highs of ODST's campaign, which should be a nice nostalgia hit for everybody who already loves the secret-best Halo game and an alluring invitation for everybody else. It's also a reminder of a bygone era of Nathan Fillion roles in Bungie games, before he became everybody's robot pal Cayde-6 (RIP) then came back as Buck for 343 Industries' Halo 5.

Halo 3: ODST is available now for all owners of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, as well as all Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers, or you can pick it up ala carte for $4.99. On top of playing through the single-player campaign - which still stands out in the Halo series for its tense, free-roaming campaign punctuated by action-packed flashbacks - you can play ODST Firefight in Master Chief Collection multiplayer, as well as a slew of new modes and options that bust out ODST gear for competitive multiplayer.

The arrival of Halo 3: ODST also marks some changes for the rest of the Master Chief Collection. They include the addition of weapon skins and visor colors to Halo 3 multiplayer, per-piece armor customization for both Spartans and Elites in Halo 2, and the start of MCC Season 3 across the entire collection.

Halo 4 is the only part of the Master Chief Collection that's left for a PC conversion. 343 Industries says it's "already hard at work" on bringing the game over, and that interested players should sign up for the Halo Insider Program if you want to participate in pre-release playtests.