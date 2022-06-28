Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director praises new villain's "truly explosive performance"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way, and James Gunn can't wait for audiences to see Peacemaker star Chudwudi Iwuji's performance.

Iwuji plays black ops agent Clemson Murn on Gunn's Peacemaker series, and made headlines last fall after joining the cast of the third installment in a role that "most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted."

Gunn retweeted an interview (opens in new tab) with Iwuji for Discussing Film, saying, "Wait till you see Chuk murder it in #GotGVol3 with a truly explosive performance."

Wait till you see Chuk murder it in #GotGVol3 with a truly explosive performance. https://t.co/Xs439tNrxGJune 26, 2022 See more

Though the role has yet to be revealed, many have speculated that Iwuji will play the High Evolutionary, joining Will Poulter's Adam Warlock as another main antagonist. The High Evolutionary, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, first appeared in The Mighty Thor issue no. 134 as an evolved human superhuman intelligence, telepathy, telekinesis, precognition, and cosmic awareness. The former Oxford university student was expelled for experimenting with genetic manipulation – and later becomes an all-powerful universe-threatening villain.

"Powerful. Extremely powerful. Complex," Iwuju previously said about the mystery role. "James and I were talking about it, but he’s certainly one of, if not the most complex characters we’ve seen in the freaking Marvel universe. So he’s deeply complex and deeply powerful, and I hope intriguing. I hope I bring that to it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out May 5, 2023. Hopefully, we find out more about Iwuji's top secret character before then. In the meantime, check out our list of new superhero movies on the way from DC, Marvel, and beyond.