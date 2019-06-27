GTA Online is ready for a big day at the races with triple rewards races

This week in GTA Online it's all about your skill behind the wheel because there are triple rewards on the Hotring Circuit Races, Issi Classic Races and RC Bandito Races. Until July 3 there are also double rewards on all Rockstar Stunt Races and Time Trials. And if you just want to update your wardrobe, there's something for you too.

"When speeding down the highway on the back of a high-powered motorcycle, it's style first and safety second," says Rockstar. "We've got you covered when it comes to the former: simply play GTA Online any time this week and collect the Nagasaki White Hoodie free of charge."

There are also big discounts on vehicles including the Nagasaki Chimera and the Declasse Hotring Sabre. The Progen T20, Truffade Nero, Ocelot XA-21, Progen Tyrus, RC Bandito and all vehicle liveries are 30% off. The Dinka Jester Classic, Grotti Itali GTO, Declasse Hotring Sabre, Vapid Flash GT, Declasse Drift Tampa and Hijak Ruston are all 35% off the usual price, and there's a massive 40% off the Weeny Issi Classic, Nagasaki Shotaro, Western Motorcycle Company Gargoyle and Nagasaki Chimera.

The rewards and discounts will hang around until July 3, so act fast. If you need help deciding what bargain to grab, we've tested every supercar to give you an exact answer, using science. Check out the GTA Online fastest cars and GTA Online fastest bikes.

