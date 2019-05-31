GTA Online best races: The greatest player created tracks to race on

The standard races supplied in the game do their job, but if you're looking for the GTA Online best races then the community have used the Content Creator to show that anything Rockstar can do, they can do better. The set of tools provided to GTA Online players has allowed for all sorts of impressive race tracks to be created, from completely over the top gravity-defying stunt courses to hardcore racing circuits with actual pit lanes for car repair stops.

This article will use this YouTube series, which takes race submissions from the community and showcases the best of them in fortnightly live streams, as a basis to give you links to some of the best track creations in GTA Online. There are a lot of them out there, but hopefully this will give you a taste of the quality that can be achieved!

For those unfamiliar with playing community created jobs, click the links provided for your platform - jobs are unfortunately not cross-platform unless they've been recreated on each system - then sign in to Rockstar Social Club and click “Add To Game” on the job screen. You'll then be able to find the race in your Bookmarked Jobs section of the pause menu in GTA Online.

Rapid Vapid Rally

Type: Stunt/Off-Road Track

Platform: PS4

Link: http://rsg.ms/2bdda4d

Get your trucks out for this expertly crafted stunt track with off-road sections and water hazards. Open only to Trophy Trucks and Desert Raids from the Off-Roads class, it is equally as challenging as it is damn good fun.

Mirror, Signal, Manoeuvre

Type: Racing Circuit

Platform: XBO

Link: http://rsg.ms/56e9e50

Mirror Park is a notoriously difficult place to create a proper racing circuit, and this track is one of the best examples you can find. With challenging corners and bumps to navigate, you’ll be sure of a good race against others here.

Colour Trip

Type: Stunt Track

Platform: PC

Link: http://rsg.ms/654a2db

This track is full of vibrant colour. Starting off in the bland Blaine County area, you suddenly turn a corner and jump into a world full of action, with colourful tubes, eventful loops, and tricky wallrides. Certainly a stunt track to be given some time to fully appreciate.

BiancoFuori FA

Type: Racing Circuit

Platform: PS4

Link: http://rsg.ms/d0b783e

Built around the smooth roads of Grapeseed and cleverly extended using stunt road props, this proper racing circuit contains a pit lane, grandstands, and even a viewing platform to host quality race events with a great driving experience.

Walibi

Type: Stunt Track

Platform: XBO

Link: http://rsg.ms/279f989

This stunt track defies gravity, logic, and all reason as you fly through the air, ride along tubes, and even drive upside down in a big glorified rollercoaster. It’s also a good challenge, and shows Rockstar Games how stunt races should be done.

Chaps Racetrack

Type: Racing Circuit

Platform: PC

Link: http://rsg.ms/a0e3dc8

Another super creation around the Grapeseed area of the map, this circuit, meant for proper racing, uses a few nice track extensions and some already great roads to construct a place where you’d actually find it difficult not to get some excellent racing action.

The North Loop

Type: Racing Circuit

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Link: http://broughy.com/thenorthloop

Inspired by the Nordschleife, The North Loop has existed as a GTA track since mid-2014 and still remains one of the most challenging circuits to drive. A single lap here can take you anywhere from 5-7 minutes depending on your skill level, and only the best, in the quickest supercars, can make it around here in close to four and a half minutes.

This is just a small selection from the hundreds of superbly crafted racing tracks available. To find more, or submit your own to see how it rates among the best, see the aforementioned YouTube series linked at the top of the page. Alternatively, join in with some of the racing or creator communities. With Rockstar seemingly no longer verifying tracks, the only way to find the best is to ask around those who are using or creating them constantly.

