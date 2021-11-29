Grab an RTX 3080 for £500 less in this Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are here, with major discounts on some of the biggest brands. It's late in the day, but if you're looking to get some powerful tech from a recognisable name, £500 off this Razer Blade 14 laptop at Amazon - down from £2800 to £2300 - looks pretty unbeatable at this point in the sales weekend.

That's mostly because this is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model since its launch earlier this year. It's hit the £2,300 mark on Amazon in the past, but never dropped any lower than that, so you can be sure you're getting a bargain on some impressive specs here - a great Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal from one of the industry's most-trusted names.

This particular model comes with an RTX 3080 graphics card that's just short of being top-of-the-line, as well as 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an impressive 165Hz display. If it doesn't quite capture your imagination, however, you can find more information on this and some of the other Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals further down this article.

£2800 Razer Blade 14| £2800 £2300 at Amazon

Save £700 - This is one of the best prices on a machine with an RTX 3090 graphics card you're likely to see today, with impressive specs across the rest of the PC too.

More of today's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

If this Razer offering doesn't capture your imagination, you can find more Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals from around the web using the tool below.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

If you've just bagged yourself a new laptop, why not add some extras with these Cyber Monday gaming monitors or Cyber Monday gaming chair deals?