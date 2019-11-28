Grab a Nintendo Switch, Ring Fit Adventure, Just Dance 2020 AND Labo Variety Kit for £350

If you're in the market for a new Nintendo Switch and you fancy getting yourself fit and entertaining the kids at the same time, you can't go wrong with this absolute bargain. You can pick up the new model console with improved battery life, Ring Fit Adventure, Just Dance 2020, and the complete Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit for just £350. Hurry though, because this deal is going quick! At the time of writing, it's already 25% gone, so you're going to have to pull the trigger on this Nintendo Switch Family Exercise Pack swiftly.

If you take a look at our Ring Fit Adventure review, you'll see just why we gave it an excellent 4/5. It's a perfect method of keeping yourself and the whole family motivated while exercising, as you venture to save the world and stop Drageux. This bundle comes with both the Ring-Con fitness band and the leg strap, for the ideal successor from the Wii Fit.

You can also get Just Dance 2020 which features some of the latest and best tunes such as Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, Lil Nas' Old Town Road, and Ariana Grande's 7 Rings. There's also some exclusive songs from Frozen 2, so you can get your boogie on and keep fit while listening to some of your favourite bangers.

Finally, the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit is a huge package of cardboard creations that utilise the Nintendo Switch console in unique ways. You can make the ultimate Toy-Con creations for various games like fishing and racing, plus you even utilise the motorbike creation with Mario Kart 8 if you own it. This Nintendo Switch bundle is an absolute must buy at this price, so what are you waiting for?!