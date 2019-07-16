Grab a DualShock 4 controller and God of War III Remastered for just £40 and save 34%

The deals keep coming in the Amazon Prime Day game deals and if you've been eyeing getting a new PS4 controller cheap, then this deal might well be for you. Right now Amazon is bundling together a DualShock 4 controller with God of War II Remastered for just £39.99. This Deal of the Day saves you £20 or so compared to buying the two items separately, and so you're basically getting it all at the cost of cheap PS4 controller.

You can always use an extra controller, and the DualShock 4 controller is a favourite that you can use outside the PS4, like on PC with games that support it. Plus God of War III Remastered is still a great PS4 game - and PlayStation title generally - and provides the perfect place for players looking to play more of Kratos's tale before last years most recent instalment, or provide the perfect opening act to play first for those that haven't done so yet.

Even as the Prime Day deals wind down, this is still a good one to pounce on before the day is out. However, if you're after an Xbox One controller cheap or a Nintendo Switch controller cheap you can check out our respective guides.

