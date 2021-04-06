Godzilla vs. Kong director shares how Transformers inspired Mechagodzilla

The director of Godzilla vs. Kong has revealed that Mechagodzilla was inspired by the classic Transformers cartoon series.

In an interview with Inverse , Adam Wingard recently shared just how his Mechagodzilla was influenced by the original robots in disguise.

"I just always loved the simplicity of the [classic] ‘Transformers’ designs," Wingard said. "So I tried to create a look to the character that was punchy and just had a bit more simplicity. There’s an immediacy to his shape and outline."

He still holds the 1986 animated movie in high regard.

"The ‘Transformers’ animated movie from the ’80s with Orson Welles was one of the best movie experiences for me as a kid growing up," Wingard added. "Period."

It’s difficult to mention Transformers in the present day without thinking of the Michael Bay movie series. Still, Wingard wants fans to know that, without any question, that is not where his Mechagodzilla's influence came from. He went on to share what he thought of the Transformer designs in Bay’s films.

"The Transformers, they just looked like metal. They looked like a plane crash. So I thought, that’s the thing I wanted to avoid. They were too complex. There are too many moving parts, and I couldn’t latch on to anything. Nothing felt iconic with that Transformers design."

Wingard is currently working on a Face/Off sequel, and, according to Deadline, writing the Thundercats movie for Warner Bros.

Already caught up with the MonsterVerse? Check out our list of the movie release dates to get excited about this year. And if you haven't got HBO Max yet, check out the best HBO Max prices here.