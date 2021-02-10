Godzilla vs. Kong comic book prequels scheduled

GODZILLA battles KONG in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “GO D ZILLA VS. KONG,” a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures release . Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Legendary Comics has announced its companion publishing plan to complement March's release of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Godzilla vs. Kong.

According to the publisher, the publishing program will "allow fans to dive deeper into stories relating to the upcoming cinematic showdown between two of the most beloved pop culture Titans of all time—the great Godzilla and the mighty Kong!"

On the comic book side, the Godzilla vs. Kong publishing program will feature two prequel graphic novels and an anthology featuring "past fan-favorite comic series."



March 30's Godzilla Dominion is a prequel graphic novel written by Greg Keyes (three Star Wars novels in the New Jedi Order series) with art by Drew Edward Johnson (DC's Wonder Woman) and will feature a "unique story that picks up after the events of the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters where the Titans have risen and the reign of Godzilla has begun."



Told "entirely from Godzilla's point of view" ... yes, you read that correctly ... the graphic novel "brings new insights into the King of Monsters: his habitats, ancient rivalries, encounters with new Titans, and other challenges. As his new era of dominance is tested, a coming confrontation with another King looms."

Kingdom Kong (also on sale March 30), a sequel to the graphic novel Skull Island: Birth of Kong and a prelude to the film Godzilla vs. Kong, will follow "a group of highly skilled military pilots gathered together on Skull Island to see who has 'the right stuff' to take on a dangerous mission into the hollow earth."

"One of the pilots, Audrey, is haunted by the memories of a monstrous clash with one of Godzilla's titanic rivals that left deep scars," continues Legendary's description. "When Skull Island is attacked by Camazotz, a bat-like Titan, Audrey must come to terms with her inner demons, and finding his home newly threatened, Kong must rise to face this usurper that would plunge the world into perpetual night."

Kingdom Kong is written by Marie Anello (Shout Out) with art by ZID (Legendary Comics’ Skull Island: The Birth of Kong).

Finally, May 11's Monsterverse Titanthology Vol 1 collects the previously released Legendary Comics graphic novels Skull Island: The Birth of Kong (2017) and Godzilla: Aftershock (2019).

