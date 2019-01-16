Ghostbusters 3 teaser trailer reveals summer 2020 release and the return of the Ecto-1

(Correction: This article previously stated that Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd would return for Ghostbusters 3. However, this has not been confirmed and the full cast has yet to be announced. We regret the error.)

Coming through! One Class-5, full-roaming teaser trailer has just hit the 'net for Ghostbusters 3, a new sequel set in the same universe as the original 1984 film and its sequel. It's brief, as most teaser trailers are, but features the triumphant return of the classic Ecto-1, the modified Cadillac with that distinct siren signaling that someone's called the Ghostbusters. In the Ghostbusters 3 trailer, which you can watch above, we see someone's hard at work in a decrepit barn tinkering on what's most likely a proton pack, given the unmistakable blue-and-orange bolts of energy crackling through the air.

Ghostbusters 3 is coming to us courtesy of Sony Pictures in the summer of 2020. With the all-too-early passing of Harold Ramis in 2014, we won't see the return of the original crew, but fingers crossed that Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson come back for this film. It's being directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, the son of the director of the first two Ghostbusters movies, Ivan Reitman. You're probably familiar with the younger Reitman's work, even if you don't know him by name - he directed Juno and Thank You for Smoking, as well as the Charlize Theron dramedies Young Adult and Tully .

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly , Reitman wanted to make his intentions for this threequel clear. "This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot," he said. "What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day." That's not to say that Reitman snubbed the 2016 Ghostbusters film directed by Paul Feig. "I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film," Reitman clarified.

Ghostbusters 3 will start shooting in the coming months, so get your proton packs and ghost traps ready now. Ivan Reitman will still be involved, working as a producer on the upcoming film, and the teaser trailer features some of that classic Ghostbusters feel courtesy of the orchestral, slightly spooky scoring. We're eagerly awaiting the full Ghostbusters 3 trailer, with all our classic quotes at the ready. "Ok, who brought the trailer?" "Don't cross the video streams." That sort of thing.