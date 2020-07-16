Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrines: Where to find Torii Gates and major charms

If you want to become the Ghost, you need to complete the Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrines climbing puzzles by finding the Torii Gates that lead to them. There are 16 Shinto Shrines in total throughout the Ghost of Tsushima map and some of them are somewhat tricky to find and complete. So we're here to help with all of the Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrine locations.

Tsushima is split up into three regions; Izuhara, Toyotama, and Kamiagata. You can find Shinto Shrines throughout all three areas, though they become significantly harder to complete as you progress with some tricky jumps. If you're not sure which ones you still have to complete and want to know what charm you'll get at the end of it, let us help with all of the Tsushima Shinto Shrines.

Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrine locations: Izuhara

Izuhara is the first region you explore in Ghost of Tsushima and it has the most Shinto Shrines, with seven in total.

1. Arrow Peak Shrine

Charm of Inari: Increases supplies, predator hides, bamboo, and yew wood gained from collecting.

Arrow Peak Shrine is the southernmost shrine in Izuhara, found atop the mountain by Sakimori Overlook and Archer's Rise. Since it's one of the first shrines you'll come across, it's fairly easy to complete. From the burnt and crumbled bridge, follow the path round, then head left from the sign. Jump across the rock and the rest of the route is somewhat linear. When you reach the top, you'll earn the Charm of Inari, which increases supplies, predator hides, bamboo, and yew wood gained from collecting.

2. Winding Mountain Shrine

Charm of Izanagi: Landing a headshot has a 40% chance to return an arrow.

The Winding Mountain Shrine is right next to the Fallen Outpost Mongol territory, south-east of Komatsu Forge. You'll need the Grappling Hook for this; if you don't have it yet, keep progressing with the main story until you get it.

Once you've got the Grappling Hook, jump off the start of the broken bridge and latch on to the tree stump to the right-hand side. You can then use the Grappling Hook again on the next tree stump and crawl under the rock in front of you. Keep progressing through and eventually you'll reach the top, where you'll receive the Charm of Izanagi, a ranged charm that means landing a headshot has a 40% chance to return an arrow.

3. Golden Summit Shrine

Charm of Ameratsu: Killing enemies restores a Moderate amount of health.

The Golden Summit Shrine is named thanks to the golden trees atop it and there's a strong chance this will be the very first Shinto Shrine you find, since it's found so close to the Golden Temple. This path is clearly marked; follow the wooden beams and winding paths to reach the top, since there aren't many difficult jumps to make. Completing this will give you the Charm of Ameratsu, which means killing enemies restores a moderate amount of health.

4. Plum Blossom Shrine

Charm of Kagu-tsuchi: Deal bonus damage while at 50% health or less.

This shrine can be found just to the north of Komatsu Forge, next to the white tree you'll need to find as part of the Heavenly Sword Mythic Tale. Again, nothing too treacherous here aside from a couple of fiery pits you'll need to venture past. The Charm of Kagu-Tsuchi is the reward here, which deals bonus damage while at 50% health or less.

5. Stone Dragon Shrine

Charm of Susanoo: Staggered enemies have a 30% chance to be knocked down.

The Stone Dragon Shrine is another shrine that you'll need the Grappling Hook for so return here later if you don't have it yet. When you do have the Grappling Hook, you need to make your way out to this shrine found on the west coast, north of the Destroyed Shipyard. The Charm of Susanoo is the reward, which gives staggered enemies a 30% chance to be knocked down.

6. Spring Falls Shrine

Charm of Mizu-no-kami: Parries, Perfect Parries, and Perfect Dodges are easier to perform.

The Spring Falls Shrine is situated atop an enormous waterfall, which makes sense in hindsight. Approach from the left-hand side of the lake to start your climb which goes all the way round the cliff face, across some mossy rocks. It's a wonder Jin doesn't slip more often. The Charm of Mizu-no-kami is the reward, which makes parries, perfect parries, and perfect dodges easier to perform.

7. Mending Rock Shrine

Charm of Okuninushi: Slowly recover health outside of combat.

The final shrine in Izuhara is in the north-east, a stone's throw from Castle Kaneda. Follow the Torii Gates from the mainland to find a picturesque route full of ledge shimmies and rickety wooden bridges, including a colossal final one you'll need to hop across. The Charm of Okuninushi is the reward which slowly recovers health outside of combat.

Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrine locations: Toyotama

Toyotama has six more Shinto Shrine locations, starting from the south of the map as you exit Castle Kaneda.

8. Marsh Rock Shrine

Charm of Izanami: Iron Will revives you with 50% of your health.

Marsh Rock Shrine will probably be the first Shinto Shrine you'll stumble upon in Toyotama and this one gave me the most trouble, simply because I couldn't find the starting point. Approach the area through the Torii Gates then keep following the path round to the right. When you hit a dead end, on the wall to your right, you should be able to see a ledge you can hang on, partially covered by vines.

After that, it's fairly straightforward, with a few rope swings and rock squeezes. Arriving at the shrine will give you the Charm of Izanami, which means that Iron Will — the ability that allows you to survive with a sliver of health if you spend two Resolve — will now revive you with 50% of your health instead.

9. Scarlet Rock Shrine

Charm of Tsukuyomi Enemies you assassinate will drop additional ammo or supplies.

Scarlet Rock Shrine is found in the south-west corner, north-east of Umugi Cove. This is another shrine with an easy-to-miss starting point; as you approach, you'll notice a large rock on the right-hand side of the path with some supplies on top. The hanging tree branch in front of it can be used as a rope swing, allowing you to land on the next tree branch and climb along the ledges. Keep jumping from branches to ledges and beyond to reach the end.

Completing this shrine earns you the Charm of Tsukuyomi, which means enemies you assassinate will drop additional ammo or supplies. Perfect if you find yourself struggling for either at any point.

10. Lush Peak Shrine

Charm of Shinatsuhiko: Staggering an enemy prevents interrupted melee attacks for six seconds.

Lush Peak Shrine is found a hop, skip, and jump north of Fort Mitodake. This one is a lot of dangerous jumps and rope-swings over the crashing waves below, but not particularly puzzling. Upon completion, you'll get the Charm of Shinatsuhiko, a useful charm which means staggering an enemy prevents interrupted melee attacks for six seconds.

11. Hazy Cliff Shrine

Charm of Ryuujin: Recover one Kunai after a Perfect Dodge.

Over on the west coast of Toyotama, Hazy Cliff Shrine is another simple one. Follow the path and cross the broken bridges to reach the end, which will give you the Charm of Ryuujin, which recovers one Kunai after a perfect dodge.

12. Cloud Ridge Shrine

Charm of Azumi-no-Isora: Arrows are silent on impact.

A bit further north from Lush Peak Shrine is Cloud Ridge Shrine, which is fairly similar. Rope swings and rock climbs over torrid waters below will lead you to the top, which has the Charm of Azumi-no-Isora, meaning arrows are silent on impact. Ideal for anyone trying to be stealthy.

13. Turtle Rock Shrine

Charm of Hoori-no-Mikoto: Stay hidden when silently assassinating enemies from grass.

Turtle Rock Shrine is slap bang in the middle of Toyotama so takees you back to simply climbing a mountain rather than scaling ocean-side cliffs. There are a lot of places to use your Grappling Hook here too, so get ready to hit that R2 button. When you reach the top, you'll receive the Charm of Hoori-no-Mikoto, which allows you to stay hidden when assassinating enemies from grass. Sneaky.

Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrine locations: Kamiagata

There are just three Shinto Shrines to find in the final Kamiagata region, which will complete all 16.

14. Frost Cliff Shrine

Charm of Ikazuchi-no-Kami: Perks and abilities that Terrify are 25% more likely to occur.

Kamiagata begins properly when you get to Fort Jogaku, but the first Shinto Shrine is down in the south-east corner. The snowy environment makes for a different parkour climb — seriously, how does Jin not lose his footing — and when you reach the shrine, you'll get the Charm of Ikazuchi-no-Kami, which means perks and abilities that Terrify enemies are 25% more likely to occur.

15. Crane Mountain Shrine

Charm of Nigihayahi-no-Mikoto: Deal Moderate bonus damage while at full health.

Crane Mountain Shrine is in the south-west, overlooking Fort Kikuchi and west of Bitter Hills. Climbing it is a standard affair, and the reward is the Charm of Nigihayahi-no-Mikoto. This means you deal moderate bonus damage while at full health.

16. Snowlit Peak Shrine

Charm of Takemikazuchi: After killing an enemy, increase Melee damage by a Minor amount.

Snowlit Peak Shrine is the only one found in the northern part of Kamiagata and despite the snowy exterior, the climb is fairly standard. The Charm of Takemikazuchi is the reward, which increases your melee damage by a minor amount for a few seconds after killing an enemy.

That's all of the Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrines complete! You should now have the trophy Favour of the Kami and be one step closer to that elusive platinum.