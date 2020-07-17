Ghost of Tsushima horse: Which stallion should you pick at the start of the game?

At the end of the tutorial, you'll have to pick your Ghost of Tsushima horse. You're given no direction here in-game, other than picking between three colours. You're warned that your choice, along with the name you give it, will be stuck for the rest of your time with Ghost of Tsushima. If you're wondering if any of the horses have any differences and what your choice means for your playthrough, read on for our complete Ghost of Tsuhima horse guide.

Ghost of Tsushima horses explained

(Image credit: Sony)

After Yuna has led you through the Mongol camp right at the start, and you've retrieved both your sword and Armour, you'll reach the stables. This is the end of the first section of the tutorial, and when Ghost of Tsushima really starts to open up.

When you get to the stables, you first need to decide which color horse you want; black, white, or dapple. There are no differences between the horses. Every horse gallops at the same speed, your choice is simply your personal preference.

You'll then also need to pick a name for your horse and once again, this doesn't have any effect on gameplay. Jin will call your horse by its name every now and then, but that's all. Your horse also cannot die in regular gameplay so don't worry about it succumbing to Mongols or bandits.

Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe horse

If you've got the Digital Deluxe Edition of Ghost of Tsushima, you get access to the brown horse. Again, it has no stat bonuses over the other horses, but is a lovely shade of brown. When you reach the stables, the brown horse should be an extra option alongside the other three, at the end.

