Ghost of Tsushima best armor: What Jin should wear to defeat the Mongols

While you start with broken armor, before long you'll need to pick between the Ghost of Tsushima best armor to kit Jin Sakai out in. By the time you reach the end of Ghost of Tsushima, you'll have 11 sets of armor in total, each with their own benefits and styles. We've got the four Ghost of Tsushima best armor sets right here, along with a list of every armor set including the buffs it offers.

Best Ghost of Tsushima armor

Of course, depending on your playstyle, your mileage may vary with some of the Ghost of Tsushima armor. Every one has a different specialty, so we've aimed for choices that benefit different aspects of the game. Here are the four of the best Ghost of Tsushima armors, along with their stats when fully upgraded.

Best armour for combat: Sakai Clan Armour

(Image credit: Sony)

Major increase to melee damage

Massive increase to health

Increase the Standoff streak by two. Winning a Standoff has a 25% chance to Terrify nearby enemies.

Along with looking utterly badass when decked out in the all-black version of the Sakai Clan Armor, it's also the best to wear when you want to simply obliterate your enemies. If you upgrade the standoff ability to face three enemies, the final version of the Sakai Clan Armour increases that by another two, meaning you can take down five enemies at the start of each fight. Not to mention the huge buffs to both melee damage and health.

Best armour for stealth: Ronin Attire

(Image credit: Sony)

Reduces enemy detection speed by 20%

30% increase to melee damage

After leaving pampas grass while crouched, enemies will be significantly slower to detect you

You may think the Ghost Armor is the optimal choice for stealth players and while it does offer slower enemy detection speed, it's much more of an all-round armor set. The Ronin Attire offers 30% increase to melee damage which means that even if you do get spotted, you can dispose of your enemies more effectively. Plus any areas with pampas grass mean you're essentially invisible even when leaving it.

Best armour for ranged: Tadayori's Armour

(Image credit: Sony)

Increases nocking and reload speeds by 30%

Increases total concentration time by two seconds

Headshots restore 50% of the concentration meter

Get your bow and arrow out because with the Tadayori Armor, you're going to be a sharpshooter. These buffs all focus on ranged combat, allowing you to slow down time more frequently and for longer, along with faster reload speeds. Combine these with charms like the one that has a 40% chance to return an arrow after a headshot and you'll be unstoppable.

Best armour for exploration: Traveller's Attire

(Image credit: Sony)

Track Artefacts with the Guiding Wind

Travelling clears 30% more fog of war on the map

Controller will vibrate within 60m of an Artefact

Want to reveal as much of the map as possible while hunting down collectibles? Stick the Traveller's Attire on, because you'll clear considerably more fog from the map and your controller will let you know whenever you're near a collectible. You can also use the Guiding Wind skills to search for specific things like Shinto Shrines or Fox Dens, perfect for completionists.

Honourable mention: Fundoshi

(Image credit: Sony)

Running and sprinting no longer create noise

"'A true samurai needs no clothes' - Jin Sakai after too much sake." That's actually what the flavor text for this cheeky outfit is, obtained by visiting every Hot Spring on Tsushima Island. It's not just for show though, because you can be a nimble ninja with no footstep sounds whatsoever, even when sprinting. Just don't get caught or you'll have some explaining to do.

List of all Ghost of Tsushima armours

Along with the five armours above — and the Broken Armour which offers no benefits — you can also find the following armour in-game.

Samurai Clan Armour

(Image credit: Sony)

Reduces all damage by a major amount

Massive increase to health

Taking damage grants 30% resolve

Gosaku's Armour

(Image credit: Sony)

Massive increase to health

Major increase to stagger damage

Killing a staggered enemy restores 20% health

Kensei Armour

(Image credit: Sony)

30% increase to resolve gains

Ghost Weapons deal 30% more damage

Striking an enemy with a Ghost Weapon causes that enemy to deal 50% less damage and receive 50% more damage

Ghost Armour

(Image credit: Sony)

Reduces enemy detection speed by 40%

Reduces the number of kills needed to enter the Ghost Stance by 2

Kills have a 30% chance to Terrify a nearby enemy

Mongol Commander's Armour

(Image credit: Sony)