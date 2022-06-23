Get the excellent Razer Kishi mobile controller for a record low price right now

Today represents a perfect time to try and take your mobile and cloud gaming to the next level as you can take advantage of some low prices and hefty discounts on Razer's Kishi controllers - for both iPhone and Android.

Cutting to it, the Android model is priced at $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (the second-lowest ever price, though Amazon is not displaying a discount), while the iPhone version is $54.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab). Though for full clarity the Xbox-themed Android Kishi is at a lowest ever price but demands a few more bucks for some reason - it's $49.99 at Amazon (was $99.99) (opens in new tab).

While these controllers won't step in and be one of the best PC controllers, the recent unveiling of the Kishi V1 does mean that these original variants at these prices provide the perfect opportunity to up your mobile gaming experience for less. And don't be put off Razer releasing the V2 - these controllers are solid and some of the GamesRadar hardware team use them frequently for personal gaming.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi controller (iPhone) | $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - This is the lowest ever price on the Kishi for iPhone and its a belting deal for anyone looking for a quality mobile controller from a known maker of, well, quality gaming gear.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi controller (Android) | $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Despite Amazon not listing a discount here, we can still tell you that this is the second-lowest ever price for the Android version of the original Kishi (it's still got a $100 MSRP). If you're after something a little more Xbox-refined then the Xbox variant of the Kishi is also down to a lowest ever price of $49.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab).

In brief, both of these Razer Kishi controllers give your phone a familiar and ergonomic grip that lends some welcome accuracy and comfort to your favorite mobile games by functioning much like a traditional PlayStation or Xbox pad: they have clickable thumbsticks, reliable triggers, and a nice D-pad. They also adjust to fit a range of phones - though remember to check this is an important note we'll add here.

