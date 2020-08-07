Get a gaming laptop deal at Lenovo in the US or UK today with these great savings

Saving money on a premium gaming laptop deal is often like seeing a unicorn: it never happens. However, we can provide an exquisite option for both our US and UK readership that will save you a sizeable chunk on a quality gaming machine from Lenovo.

By using the code SAVE15NOW our US readers can save 15% on most Lenovo Legion machines Stateside, while in the UK our exclusive code FUTURE15 will save you the same amount on Lenovo Legion gaming machines. This is a great deal as we really think Lenovo's Legion machines are some of the best going. In fact, we rate them so much, one of Lenovo's models is on our best gaming laptop guide - head there to check out how it stacks up against the competition.

These are premium machines so we can't really classify them as gaming laptops deals in the bargain-hunting sense, but the value is certainly good for what you get. The Lenovo Legion models are some of the best portable gaming machines - giving the likes of Razer laptops a run for their money - they offer premium component selection with a very high level of build quality and design - yet manage to stay away from the mad prices we can see some gaming machines get to. The UK offerings are all ray-tracing capable beasts so getting 15% off those is a welcome price cut, and in the US, you can select anything from a great value 1650-card powered laptop, right up to a monster of a desktop in the T730 which will rip through and games, making it the perfect modern gaming machine.

It's worth mentioning that you can also use the code FUTURE15 in the UK on a range of Lenovo ThinkPad machines. These powerful work and home machines won't have you blazing through games but if you're looking for something that's perfect for school, college, or working from home that has Lenovo's stamp of quality on it, then these are the perfect machines for you. Considering you can get the £799.99 model for just £680 after the discount, these machines are veritable bargains with the discount code.

Save up to 15% on Lenovo's Legion series laptops and desktops at Lenovo US

With a plethora of desktops and laptops in the premium Legion range on offer, getting 15% off any one of them will be a cracking way to save money on a quality machine. The laptops in question start at $899.99, and the desktops from $999.99.

Lenovo Legion Y740 gaming laptop | 15.6" | from £1,799.99 at Lenovo UK

Saving 15% on this is an excellent opportunity to grab a quality gaming laptop, right in time for going back to school or college - and a purchase that'll get you into ray-tracing gaming too. Remember, its the code FUTURE15 you want to use at checkout.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 gaming laptop | 17.3" | from £2,099.99 at Lenovo UK

If you fancy a gaming laptop with a bigger screen then you can save 15% with code FUTURE15 to go for the 17.3 Y740. It starts off a little bit more expensive, but it'll give you premium ray-tracing gaming and premium components inside. Plus, you'll get that Lenovo quality too.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 laptops | from £739.99 at Lenovo UK

These machines will be great little work and home workhorses. Providing plenty of oomph and gusto to eat up work, home, and some light entertainment tasks, getting an extra 15% off these with code FUTURE15 makes these a bargain.View Deal

