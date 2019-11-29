Get a FREE FIFA 20 PS4 bundle with this Sony mobile deal at Vodafone right now

This is one of the best cheap PS4 Black Friday deals we've seen! And that's mainly because the PS4 won't cost you a thing! Sounds great right? At the very best of times getting a games console for free is a delectable opportunity, and one to take seriously. Getting it tied into a mobile phone deal - something you're likely to need at some point anyway - is an even better thing. And if that is the case for you, and you need a new phone (or if a family member or friend does) then you need to check out this here deal from Vodafone. Right now, the mobile behemoth is offering a FREE PS4 bundle with a range of Sony Xperia 5 mobile phone packages starting at just £29 a month. These have a minimum of 1GB a month, but that probably isn't the best value deal - some of the unlimited data deals are really tempting. The most important thing to remember and note is that this is a Black Friday weekend deal and it ends on Monday the 2nd December.

This means these are excellent bargains. But what do those bundles actually contain? Well, to be clear, the free PS4 bundle is the FIFA 20 variant so you're getting one of the most up-to-date, and most-popular sports releases of the year for free alongside an agreeable monthly cost on a good phone. This is great value, and probably one of the best overall Black Friday game deals we've seen thus far.

Often, these free gift mobile deals come with, let's say, less-than-great phones. Certainly not the flagship-level that most want to consider when looking at a phone upgrade. But these offerings demonstrate a move away from that as they are all worthy phones and certainly good enough for most everyday mobile users. But we seem to be moving away from that trend and this deal demonstrates that. The Xperia 5 is a 128GB phone that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 12 megapixel main camera , a 6.1-inch HDR OLED screen, and a very decent 31400 mAh battery.

It might not be a truly flagship phone, but in a world where manufacturers' 'regular' handsets are only ever so slightly beneath the top models in terms of specs and performance, this is a solid phone, and easily agreeable and competent enough to commit to for a 24 months and to bag you all that glorious loot. Remember these offers end this coming Monday, the 2nd of December.

