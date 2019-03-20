Get 15% off all electronics and gaming gear at ebay UK with a code today - but only until 8pm

15% off using PLAY15 Here's a straight link to the ebay video games and consoles page.

Surprise! Another day another code to save you some money on you gaming goodies. Ebay UK are offering a limited time offer of 15% off when using the coupon code PLAY15 - until 8pm tonight. So now is as good a time as ever to scout out those consoles, games and gaming tech items you've been holding off on for a while.

The code PLAY15 will bag you 15% off any qualifying purchase: it has to be £20 or more and the maximum discount you can get is £50. As a result, it might be worth getting the most out of it and snapping up a bigger console bundle on the cheap, like one of the following. (Prices below include using the code at checkout.)

Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for £243.65

Switch's hold their value insanely well still so this is an absolute steal that bags you a premium game for comfortable under 250 quid using the code PLAY15.View Deal

Naturally, these ones show some of the biggest and best bundles you can maximise your use of the code with, but it'll also work on any electronic, gaming or tech purchase over £20 - and to that maximum value of £50 so the world of ebay is your absolutely playground in finding the right deal for right now. Enjoy!