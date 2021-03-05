Genshin Impact Vishaps and where to find them event guide

The Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find Them event is here! As always, completing this event will result in a nice new stack of Primogems and plenty of other rewards. Once again, Katheryne from the Aventurer’s Guild is putting us to work. This time, she sends you on ‘investigative expeditions’ to gather information about Geovishaps, the big, stone-like monsters introduced in the Genshin Impact 1.3 update.

The Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find Them event will end on March 12, and the rewards will remain available until March 15. Don’t forget to collect your well-deserved rewards on time! Now, let’s take a look at those Vishap expeditions.

1. Vishaps and Where to Find Them rewards

The Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find Them event has guaranteed rewards and bonus rewards. Depending on the number of challenges you complete and the expedition Rank you choose, you can earn between 40 and 60 Primogems a day as a guaranteed reward.

The potential bonus rewards consist of Hero’s Wit (to level your characters), Mystic Enhancement Ore (to level your weapons), Mora, Ascension Material, and Talent Level-Up Material. Keep in mind; every expedition only has one type of bonus.

2. How to start ‘Vishaps and Where to Find Them’

You need to have an Adventure Rank of at least 20 to participate in this event. To view the event page, click on the event icon on the upper right corner of your screen, or go to your main menu and click on the ‘Events’ tab. If you press ‘Go’, you can teleport to Liyue Harbor right away. Remember: Liyue Habor’s Katheryne is the one you should talk to, not Mondstadt’s Katheryne!

The Adventurer’s Guild is right in front of the Teleport Waypoint; just walk up the wooden stairs and speak to Katheryne to start Vishaps and Where to Find Them. She will show you the event map, which has eight different expeditions to choose from. Every expedition needs at least 2 participating characters, and you can complete up to 4 a day. Come back at any given time to view the event map and check your progress.

3. Expedition ranks in Vishaps and Where to Find Them

Before you send your characters on a mission, take a closer look at the expedition’s Rank and the bonus chance. The expeditions are divided over three different ranks, ranging from B-Rank to S-Rank. There are eight in total, of which five belong to the B-Rank (the lowest), two belong to the A-Rank, and only one is S-Rank (the highest).

You get more Primogems as a reward for completing an S-Rank expedition, but it takes twelve hours to do so. In contrast, the B-Rank only takes eight. Furthermore, sending a character on an S-Rank expedition will result in a lower bonus chance percentage than sending the same character on a B-Rank expedition. Therefore, you might prefer a high bonus chance on a lower-ranked mission over a low bonus chance on a higher-ranked one.

4. Choose your expedition characters in Vishaps and Where to Find Them

Regardless of expedition Rank, keep in mind that the higher the character level is, the higher the bonus chance will become. On top of that, every expedition has a few recommended elements. If your character corresponds to one of those elements, the bonus chance will be higher.

But you didn’t think you had to do it all by yourself, did you? If you want, you can choose an extra character from a friend’s character list as a support. If you don’t have a lot of high-level characters yourself, this will be a great help during the Vishaps and Where to Find Them event.

5. On the Hunt challenges

As part of the Vishaps and Where to Find Them event, you can complete ‘On the Hunt’ challenges for additional rewards. You can open the On the Hunt challenge in the lower left corner of the event map. This challenge will not yet be available on the first day of the event, but you need to complete your first expeditions to unlock it anyway.

Once you meet the requirements, On the Hunt will give you a Bounty location. Go to this location, and solve the puzzle to find Geovishaps. This is where the fighting starts; defeat the Geovishap to collect the extra reward!

Time to summon your characters and save Teyvat from the Geovishap threat!