Gears 5 Relic Weapons: Locations and where to find all the Crimson Omens

There are Gears 5 Relic Weapons all over planet Sera. These are special versions of series' classics with a built in perk or extra ability to give them a little kick. Most are references in one way or another previous games, novels, comics and so on. And, as well as getting a useful spin on a favourite gun, collecting the Relic weapons will also earn you two achievements.

Given the immense size of the maps in Acts 2 and 3 in Gears 5, it's not always easy to find where the Relic weapons are, or the Crimson Omens that mark them out in the world. We've got them all here though to make life easier, so get searching and maybe you'll find that perfect gun.

Gears 5 Relic weapons Act 2

Gears 5 Enforcer Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

Note: This relic can only be picked up in Act 2 Chapter 2, before you open the first gate and make the jump unto the main part of the map. When you first reach this gate, you'll need to go through a passage left of the gate. When you get a good view of the main part of Act 2, walk along the left side of the cliff. You'll eventually see the Crimson Omen insignia. Walk to it until you see the Relic Enforcer pick up prompt (since the weapon might be buried and thus, not visible). This version of the Enforcer trades poorer firing rate for an improved damage per round.

Gears 5 Longshot Relic

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

After you open the first giant gate in Act 2 Chapter 2, then the map opens up considerably. Head to the northern edge of the frozen lake that takes up the majority of this section of the map. There you'll find a maroon colored boathouse by the lake. Head inside to find the Longshot Relic, very close to a white version of the Crimson Omen. Given that the Longshot's ammo capacity is modest compared to, say, the Lancer, the relic version of this sniper rifle has a welcome benefit: active reload rewards you with an extra round of ammo.

Gears 5 Retro Lancer Relic

(Image credit: Coalition )

Note: All Act 2 relics from this point forward can be found in the area beyond the Old COG Wall, after you've reached Act 2 Chapter 3. After you pass through the Old COG Wall, head north toward the first small frozen lake. Make note of the few standalone rocks on and near the lake. If facing north, the large rock you want to focus on is to the left of the lake. You'll know you're at the right one based on the Crimson Omen on the east side of the rock. The Retro Lancer is sitting against the tree to the right of the Crimson Omen. This sweet variant of the Retro Lancer includes airborne explosive rounds along with its usual rapid-fire ammo.

Gears 4 Boltok Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

The best way to find this relic is to use the southern Condor Crash Site as a reference point. To find the site upon leaving the Old COG Wall, take the right at the first fork, then a left on the second fork. When the terrain rises, you should spot the flag marker for the crash site. Don't enter the site; instead walk north and veer right and go down the slope. You'll eventually end up on some cracked ice on a frozen lake. With your back facing the slope, take notice of the rocks across the lake and the Crimson Omen stamped on those rocks. The Boltok is to the right of this insignia. If you fancy yourself a gunslinger, you can look forward to the improved handling of this Boltok, as you can quickly shoot from the hip.

Gears 5 Torque Bow

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Advance through this act's snow area until you reach the southeast section of the map. If you hug the southern edge while ignoring the main objective in the nearby radio tower, you'll come across an optional mission set in an abandoned mine. Start this mission and as you pass the first set of tree stumps, hug the right side of the path. Eventually, you'll come across a short path with an elevated water chute above. When you reach the path's end, you'll find the Torque Bow Relic. Oddly enough, we couldn't find the Crimson Omen hint for this weapon. Regardless, now you can enjoy a version of the Torque Bow with a better firing rate minus the explosive aftermath.

Gears 5 Dropshot Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

Head for the northeasternmost lake on the map. You'll know you're close when you're near the assault Derricks 'Hollow Storm' secondary mission set near this lake. Look for a large ice rock to the immediate east of this mission marker. Now, swing around to the east side of the rock and look for a small entry point that you can access on foot. When you've entered, follow this short path to the right, which is where you'll find the Dropshot relic. This offers a unique tweak to the classic explosive Dropshot in that this version freezes your targets.

Gear 5 Boomshot Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

After you pass the Old COG Wall, head up as far north as you can. You'll eventually find the North Comms Tower flag marker at the northwest corner of the map. Rather than head for the tower, veer slightly right past the marker and head for the nearby substation. You should notice the Crimson Omen to the right of the substation entrance. The Boomshot relic is on the other side of this insignia. This relic version of one of the more explosive weapons in Gears of War allows you to fire three rounds before reloading, which is huge.

Gears Relic weapons Act 3

Gears 5 Talon Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

This is relic weapon is the closest one to the abandoned airfield-turned-base, so you should head to this one first. As you leave on the skiff, look to your right. There's a row of three hangars sharing the same numbers of other hangars in the base. Head to Hangar Number One. While facing the hangar, look to the right side outer wall to find the Talon relic. While some relic weapons' have more novelty appeal than practical value, this version of the Talon is an overall improvement over the regular version. If you're good at active reloads, you can look forward to increased damage and a more controllable firing rate.

Gears 5 Lancer GL Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

Notice how the Water Tower and the Cosmonaut Training Facility are both on highly elevated terrain, partly held up by man-made supports? Head to the three supports leading to the path up to the Water Tower. You'll find the Lancer GL relic at the base of the middle support. Overall, this one is a keeper, improving upon an already great multi-functional weapon. It actually gives you the ability to fire air-burst explosives!

Gears 5 Gnasher Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

Using the Water Tower and the Cosmonaut Training Facility as starting reference points, head straight north until you reach the top of the map. You'll come across a fence and, to the left, the bottom of a large cliff. Head over to the cliff and keep an eye out for the Crimson Omen insignia along the cliff wall. When you do, look to your right for the Gnasher. This remixed version of the classic Gears of War shotgun has a simple modification: it fires one round at a time, but a very potent one.

Gears 5 Claw Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

Hug the northern edge of the map, north of the Cosmonaut Training Facility. Keep going eastward until you see a small collection of cylindrical buildings. One of the first buildings you should come across has a Crimson Omen insignia. Go to the opposite side of it and you'll find the Claw hidden inside a lone bush. If you weren't a fan of the rate of fire of the vanilla Claw, then you're in luck. The relic version has a better rate of fire, provided you can pull of active reloads.

Gears 5 Hammerburst Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

Using the City Ruins as a starting point, head slightly northeast. Look for a cylindrical building attached to a four-sided single-storey building, separated from the rest of the city by a fence and gate. Go through the gate and, while facing the structure, head right. Look for a corpse sitting next to some munitions crates. You'll find the Hammerburst relic there. This relic's feature is more unique than your typical variant: each trigger pull fires a longer burst than the last.

Gears 5 Markza Relic

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The open worlds in Gears 5 offer a selection of optional missions to keep the action going. In the sandy wastelands of Act III, you'll be given the option to help restore the water system of the locals, which involves visiting three areas. One of them is a pump station, which is where you'll find the relic version of the Markza rifle. When you arrive at the destination, don't go into the station just yet. See all the abandoned cars? Head over to the row of cars parked along the rock wall. You'll find the Markza in one of those cars, near the Crimson Omen. Now you have a Markza with a full-auto capabilities.

Gears 5 Snub Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

You can pick up this Snub relic when you're ready to visit the Rocket Hangar, since it's close by. When you've reached this immensely large structure, head southeast along the white and bronze wall, and keep an eye out for the Crimson Omen sign. You'll find the Snub at the base of one of the perpendicular wall segments. Like a few other relics, this Snub is an overall improvement over the regular version. It delivers a precise two-shot burst.

Gears 5 Overkill Relic

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Use the Rocket Hanger main objective marker in the first chapter of Act III as a reference point. Now head south and look for a small rock formation. The weapon is on the opposite side of the Crimson Omen. One warning: Be sure to have your finger on the trigger because you're about to get swarmed by a bunch of legless corrupted DeeBees. Whether you use your new relic in this firefight is up to you. Its benefit is simple: it's a version of Overkill with a full-auto function, so make those shots count.

Gears 5 Lancer Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

For this relic, you'll need to head east, so much so that you have to wait until the nomads lift the bridge to access this area. If you head straight east from the bridge, you'll come across a large shipwreck. From the shipwreck's entry point, move along the right outer wall. You'll eventually reach a portion where the wreck meets rock. Move toward the wreck and keep a close eye for a recess within the wreckage. There you'll find the Lancer. While is variant of the iconic weapon has less destructive power than its GL counterpart, it's no less flashy. Its special melee attack delivers a brutal chainsaw finisher.

Gears 5 Embar Relic

(Image credit: Coalition)

This is most likely the last relic you'll pick up, since it's beyond both the shipwreck and the sand storm in the east. When you survive going through the storm and continue southeast, you should be able to spot the wreckage of another crashed Condor. The main portion of the condor wreckage is a mini mission in of itself. If you want to find the Embar, though, you'll need to trek over to what's left of the Condor's tail, just slightly west. When you arrive, simply look at the base of the tail for a stack of blue containers. There you'll find a relic variant of what is an already lethal rifle. It sacrifices charge time speed for more potent damage, which makes it ideal for the bigger Swarm like the Warden.