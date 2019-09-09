Gears 5 Scavengers: How to complete the Act 3 side mission in the desert

When you reach Act 3 of the campaign, you'll be able to complete the Gears 5 Scavengers side mission. It's part of Vasgar, the open world desert area in Gears 5 where you traverse the environment on a Skiff alongside JD, Del, and Fahz. If you ignore your main objective and explore either side of the long, expansive desert, then you'll stumble upon some locations that will kick off the Gears 5 Scavengers mission. Here are all three Gears 5 Scavengers locations and how to beat them.

Gears 5 Scavengers: City Ruins

The first location to find for the Gears 5 Scavengers mission is the City Ruins. Highlighted on the map above, it's on the right-hand side right before the desert opens up into a wider area. It's also directly west of the Harbor Docks if you've found that area already.

When you get to the City Ruins, head inside and you'll find some Nomads by a fountain. Speak with them then push further into the ruins, before you come across an obvious stage for fighting, with some Swarm scurrying around but not engaging. A short cutscene will play and you'll be ambushed by some Hunters and Juvies. Take out all the enemies and keep pushing forward until you find the UIR LC Circuit A1, the first part of Jack's Detonator Implant upgrade.

Gears 5 Scavengers: Cargo Shipwreck

Next up is the Cargo Shipwreck. Head further into the desert, past the Bridge Control House and Train Bridge, then hug the left (north) side of the desert. There's a small outcrop containing the Cargo Shipwreck in the second open section of the desert.

Hop down the ledge inside and you'll be attacked by not one, but two Flocks at the same time. Inside the white cargo container is a Silverback mech suit which deals some serious firepower, so jump in it for help taking down the two enemies. Press the usual roll/cover button to switch between two firing modes; machine gun and missiles. When all the enemies are cleared, go to the back and grab the UIR LC Circuit B1 then head back to the Skiff.

Gears 5 Scavengers: Artillery Battery

Finally, there's the Artillery Battery. This is almost directly opposite the Cargo Shipwreck, on the right-hand side of the second section of desert. As soon as you go past the Train Bridge, take a right and you'll be able to see the huge anti-air weapons in front of you.

Run up the stairs and approach the Juvie pod in front of you. Interact with it to slash it open and save the Nomad inside, then start slaying the army of Juvies that come out of the building, followed by the Snatcher. Go inside, interact with the Juvie pods in there to save some more Nomads, and grab the UIR LC Circuit C1 from on the desk to unlock Jack's Detonator Implant upgrade for the Hijack ability.

That's all there is to Scavengers! If you're struggling with the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders mission, we've got a walkthrough for that one covered too.

