Gears 5 gets WWE multiplayer characters

The Coalition has announced that Gears 5 will be teaming up with WWE to offer a brand new crossover event.

WWE Superstars The New Day is now available and lets you play as popular WWE stars in Gears 5 , playable characters including Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. The trio will make their debut as multiplayer characters, complete with custom COG armour inspired by their fighting ring gears, unique weapons skins, and over 700 lines of newly recorded battle chatter.

You can unlock The New Day Pack free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks now until December 4, or purchase it separately through the Microsoft or Steam Store for $19.99.

The New Day pack arrives just a few days after the relaunch of Gears 5 which included WWE’s Dave Bautista as Marcus Fenix in campaign mode and optimizations for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S .

The Coalition recently announced that their Gears 5 Multiplayer relaunch will include Operation 5: Hollow Storm , the largest operation to date, featuring seven characters, five maps, new achievements, and the returning Scorcher weapon. Hollow Storm will also add significant multiplayer and quality of life updates, including the separation of characters and classes so you’ll be able to play how you want. Versus multiplayer is now fully optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, featuring a locked 120fps on both consoles.

Make sure you check out our Xbox Series X review and our Xbox Series S review .