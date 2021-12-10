Every winner from The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards winners for 2021 are in and it was a very good night for It Takes Two.

Josef Fares’ studio Hazelight had an exceptionally good night after its game It Takes Two was nominated for five categories in this year’s awards and went on to win three of those including Best Family Game, Best Multiplayer, and even Game of the Year.

Other stand out wins include Life is Strange: True Colors who took home the award for Games For Impact, while Best Performance went to Maggie Robertson for her role as everyone’s favorite tall vampire lady Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village . Elsewhere, Ember Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirits won not just Best Indie but also Best Indie debut to take home 2 awards.

We also got a number of surprise announcements during the course of the evening from Quantic Dreams’ long rumoured LucasFilm game Star Wars Eclipse as well as a release date for Square Enix’s upcoming RPG Forespoken , and the reveal of a new Sonic title Sonic Frontiers . You can discover everything announced at The Game Awards 2021 with our handy list and find out all of last night’s winners below.

The Game Awards 2021 winners:

Game of the Year - It Takes Two

- It Takes Two Best Game Direction - Deathloop

- Best Narrative - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

- Best Art Direction - Deathloop

- Deathloop Best Score and Music - Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5

- Best Performance - Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu

- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu Games For Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors

- Life is Strange: True Colors Best Ongoing - Final Fantasy XIV Online

- Final Fantasy XIV Online Best Indie - Kena: Bridge of Spirits

- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Best Mobile Game - Genshin Impact

- Genshin Impact Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV Online

- Final Fantasy XIV Online Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5

- Forza Horizon 5 Best VR / AR - Resident Evil 4 VR

- Resident Evil 4 VR Best Action Game - Returnal

- Best Action / Adventure - Metroid Dread

- Best Role Playing - Tales of Arise

- Tales of Arise Best Fighting - Guilty Gear - Strive -

- Guilty Gear - Strive - Best Family - It Takes Two

- It Takes Two Best Sim / Strategy - Age of Empires

- Age of Empires Best Sports / Racing - Forza Horizon 5

- Forza Horizon 5 Best Multiplayer - It Takes Two

- It Takes Two Content Creator of the Year - Dream

- Dream Best Indie Debut - Kena: Bridge of Spirits

- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Most Anticipated Game - Elden Ring

- Elden Ring Best Esports Game - League of Legends

- League of Legends Best Esports Athlete - Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev

- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev Best Esports Team - Natus Vincere

- Natus Vincere Best Esports Coach - Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun

- Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun Best Esports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Think you've already sussed what next year's game of the year will be? Take a look at our new games 2022 list to see what you can look forward to playing next year.