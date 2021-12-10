Forspoken release date revealed for May 2022

The Forspoken release date has finally been unveiled as May 24, 2022.

Yesterday at The Game Awards in L.A., the brand new trailer for Square Enix's Forspoken debuted. You can check out the full trailer in the tweet from the official Forspoken Twitter account just below, and it was here that the new release date of May 24, 2022, was revealed.

She will rise. #Forspoken arrives May 24, 2022 on PS5 and PC. Pre-order now. pic.twitter.com/FW77SG1rewDecember 10, 2021 See more

Frey certainly has her work cut out for her in this new trailer. She's abruptly pulled into the world of Athia, and the place seems to be falling apart on account of spreading corruption, which seems to zombify whatever it touches. Bears, people, wolves – just about every living in Athia seems warped and corrupted to some degree. She doesn't have too many friends, either. Everyone on this council seems to have it in for her, especially that crazed leader with the gold headdress and concerningly toothy smile, who seems warped and corrupted in a different way.

But hey, at least Frey's got some really cool magic. In this trailer alone, she surfs and double-jumps on a board of ice, wields fiery spears and swords, uses invisibility to sneak by corrupted bears, and stabs a dude in the head with a lightning dagger before dispensing with subtlety and zapping everyone around her. She's got a water geyser, a rock gatling gun, levitation – if nothing else, the universe definitely kitted her out for this otherworldly adventure.

Forspoken launches in right around six months from now on PC, and PS5 as a console exclusive. For a deeper dive into the world surrounding Frey, as well as the protagonist herself, you can check out our full Forspoken interview with lead writer Gary Whitta for more.

For more on what's coming out next year, check out our new games guide.