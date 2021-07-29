Future Animal Crossing: New Horizons items revealed in a datamine

Future Animal Crossing: New Horizons items have been revealed via a datamine.

Earlier today on July 29, Animal Crossing World posted a complete list of all the new items they'd managed to uncover via datamining the latest update to hit the game. You might recall that, earlier today, Nintendo released a brand new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch, and it's through delving into this update that the outlet has managed to find these hidden items.

While the 'Fireworks' section of items have already been revealed by Nintendo earlier this week, it's the Halloween-related items that are brand new. These include various spooky treat baskets for collecting candy, a very stylish and imposing spooky tree, and a spooky trick lamp designed around a pumpkin.

Elsewhere, there's new seasonal items coming to Nook's Cranny at some point in the future. There's the likes of a very strange eggland cow-looking item, moon cakes, dango, and handheld lanterns in many different varieties, presumably acting as an item you can customize and style yourself in various different patterns.

As we mentioned previously, this information all comes from a brand new update for New Horizons earlier today on July 29. Through this update, new prizes have been added to Redd's Prize Raffle while the Firework Shows take place, and they include candy floss, ice lollies, bubble tea, and much more.

Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed that brand new updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons are currently in development for release later this year. This is going to be excellent news for long-time New Horizons players, who have stuck with the game since it launched last year in March 2020. Here's hoping we see some teases of this new content from Nintendo before too long.

