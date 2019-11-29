Free Xbox One controller and six issues of Official Xbox Magazine for just £23.99, this weekend only

The Black Friday game deals are hotting up, and we've got a cracker for you. How do you fancy six issues of Xbox: The Official Magazine and a free Xbox One controller for just £23.99 ? You can get your hands on half a year's-worth of the best Xbox magazine around for 20% less than normal if you use the code EVERYTHING20 at checkout, but you'll need to move fast if you want to take advantage of it - it's active for this weekend only (30 November - 1 December 2019). Because you'll receive a Spectra Enhanced Xbox One controller for your trouble, that's excellent value for money and a whole lot cheaper than normal on a mag that's chock-full of features, reviews, previews, and more each month. It's also a good shout if you want a gift for the Xbox fan in your life or yourself - it always delivers. In this case, very literally, right to your doorstep. Sorry, I'll see myself out.

Finding an Xbox One controller cheap can be a bit of a pain at the best of times, so being given one for absolutely nothing here is the unicorn of deals (unless it's Black Friday, in which case you can get an Xbox One controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for less than £40 ). This particular example is a wired handset with a flashy green trim from Spectra, not to mention bonus buttons on the back to reduce finger travel time. Getting it as a freebie with the mag is very cool as a result, especially because Xbox: The Official Magazine consistently gives away other cool gifts.

Xbox: The Official Magazine deal

It's not the only magazine offer on the cards, either. If you're more of a PS4 gamer, the PlayStation Official Magazine has also received a hefty 20% discount as well. All you need to do is use the same EVERYTHING20 code.