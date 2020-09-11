First Freaky trailer shows off new blood-soaked body-swapping story from Happy Death Day director

Freaky Friday gets a bloody spin in the first trailer for Freaky, starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon has returned with another high-concept popcorn horror following the acclaimed Groundhog Day slasher and its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U. The new Blumhouse horror-comedy sees Kathryn Newton's unpopular high-schooler Millie find herself the victim of Vince Vaughn's serial killer, the Blissfield Butcher. Only, instead of suffering a gruesome death, she wakes up in the killer's body. Check out the trailer below.

Doesn’t that look like a riot? Alongside the laughs, we can be rest assured there will be plenty of blood, as the energetic trailer already boasts chainsaws, rusty hooks, and shattered frozen bodies. Landon's reputation for delightful genre mash-ups has left us confident he will bring a fresh spin on the body-swap trope.

The official description reads: “Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher, her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.”

Freaky is scheduled for release Friday, November 13 (get it?) in the US, but sadly there is no confirmed UK release date just yet. Though all release dates depend on the state of the ongoing pandemic, here's hoping we have a safe way to enjoy some Halloween mayhem together.

Check out the latest in COVID-safety measures at various cinema chains, including AMC and Odeon.