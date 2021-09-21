Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer gameplay reveals new modes

Forza Horizon 5 has debuted multiplayer gameplay ahead of launch in November.

Just below, you can check out an archive of a recent livestream hosted by Forza Horizon 5 developers at Playground Games. In the 50-minute showcase, the developers of the new racing sim show viewers what Forza Horizon 5 is going to look like when you're playing it alongside a number of your friends on the same circuit.

In particular, Playground shows off a few in-game Arcade mini-missions. There's the likes of Pinata Pop, which sees players racing against one another to try and burst as many targets as possible, or Eliminator, where players get to destroy one another in fiery collisions.

This is just a taste of how multiplayer is going to function in Forza Horizon 5 later this year. This definitely isn't the extent of the multiplayer offerings either, so make sure to tune into future "Lets Go!" livestream episodes from the Forza Horizon 5 team for a detailed dive into other aspects of the racing sim.

There's not long to go now until Forza Horizon 5 finally launches later this year on November 9, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. You can check out our complete Forza Horizon 5 interview, which features a number of questions put to creative director Mike Brown from last month in August, for more.

