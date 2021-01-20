A Fortnite Tomb Raider skin could well be on the way

Fortnite is getting a new crossover skin very soon, and fans are convinced it's a Lara Croft skin from the Tomb Raider franchise.

Last week on January 16, renowned Fortnite dataminer Mang0e took to Twitter to reveal details of an unannounced skin coming to Fortnite. You can see the dataminer's findings just below, which declares that a new female character will be making their way to Epic's game, and that they're codenamed "Typhoon."

A new crossover skin, "Typhoon" will arrive soon.Info: - The skin will be female - The skin might have reactive styles - It's portal seems to have a custom "flicker" effectPortal Image via @ximton January 16, 2021

What's got people convinced this is a Lara Croft crossover skin for Fortnite is the tweet from the official Tomb Raider Twitter account just below. The account jumps on the "thought bubble" bandwagon of social media trends, thinking out loud about bows, running, and pickaxes. Now, while Lara uses pickaxes and bows in the recent Square Enix Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, fans think this points to the character joining Fortnite, where pickaxes are obviously rife.

It wouldn't exactly be a massive surprise if Lara was to join Fortnite. Over the last few weeks, we've seen the likes of Kratos, Master Chief, and even Walking Dead characters joining Epic's game as crossover outfits. It's not a significant stretch to imagine Lara joining the game alongside that star-studded guest list.

No matter who this new character is, they're going to be an outfit that actually changes depending on your actions. As Mang0e's original discovery reveals above, the newcomer will have a custom "flicker" effect linked to the strange portal that appears to be linked to them in some form. Now I'm trying to think about the last time that Lara jumped through an inter-dimensional portal.

For a full list of the latest changes and alterations developer Epic has made to the battle royale game, you can check out our Fortnite patch notes guide for more.