Fortnite telephones: How to Dial the Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit numbers on the big telephones in Fortnite

If you've been paying attention to the latest Fortnite updates, like really paying attention, then you may have noticed a couple of big Fortnite telephones have appeared on the island. Most players, on the other hand, will be unaware that these retro communication devices have been added, and that's why we've put together this guide. As part of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Week 8 of Season 8, you need to dial the Durrr Burger number on the big telephone west of Fatal Fields, then dial the Pizza Pit number on the big telephone east of The Block, so we'll show you exactly where these Fortnite telephones are and how to call those fast food joints to complete the challenge.

You can watch a walkthrough of the Fortnite telephone locations and how to dial the Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit numbers in our video below:

Where are the big Fortnite telephones

We've marked the two Fortnite telephone locations on the map above, with the Durrr Burger telephone on top of an icy mountain in grid F9, and the Pizza Pit telephone found in grid E2 near the north coast.

Stage 1 of 2: Dial the Durrr Burger number on the big telephone west of Fatal Fields

The first Fortnite telephone you need to dial is up on a snowy peak to the west of Fatal Fields. The Durrr Burger number is 555-0152 and to call it, you can either hit the numbers in order with your pickaxe or shoot them in turn with a weapon. If you make a mistake you'll hear an error tone sound, while completing the number will play a ringing sound to know you've done it correctly. Then you can move on to Stage 2...

Stage 2 of 2: Dial the Pizza Pit number on the big telephone east of The Block

The second Fortnite telephone can be found amongst the trees near the cliff edge to the east of The Block. Pizza Pit's number is 555-0198 and again you can call it by either hitting the numbers with you pickaxe or shooting them. Get the number right then hear the ringing tone and you'll be done for another Weekly Challenge - good job!

