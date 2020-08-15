Fortnite partners with DC and Warner Bros. for The Last Laugh Bundle

Epic Games has partnered with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC for Fortnite : The Last Laugh Bundle, a new DC Super Villains-themed bundle.

Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle – which will retail for The bundle will retail for £24.99/€29.99 – includes 1,000 V-Bucks and 11 in-game items: three outfits (The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex), three Back Blings (Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, Midas Crest), four Pickaxes (Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker), and the Pick a Card Contrail.

The press release confirms the DLC will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, from November 17, 2020, and specifically mentions it'll be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X from that date, too, intimating we might be able to lay our hands on next-gen consoles on or before that date… watch this space, eh?

ICYMI, Fortnite has been removed from both Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store , after Epic introduced its own direct payment system in the game.

Because of the game's removal, Epic has filed for legal action against Apple and Google, with court documents for the Apple case released by Epic, with the BBC confirming they have seen the Google court documents.

This has come about after Fortnite introduced the "Epic direct payment" option. On mobile, it offers players discounted prices on V-Bucks, in exchange for circumventing the service charge that the App Store and Google Play normally take on each in-app purchase. Apple later confirmed that Fortnite's removal was a direct result of the new payment option in a press statement.