Where to find Fortnite Fortbyte 8, found within Junk Junction

The only clue we're given for Fortnite Fortbyte 8 is that it's "found within Junk Junction" so to be honest, there's a bunch of different places it could be. The eagle-eyed among you may recall seeing this one in the Fortnite Season 9 trailer, but if you can't recall back that far then worry not. There's 100 Fortbytes to collect in Fortnite, and since they're releasing daily, we've got the Fortnite Fortbyte 8 location for you right here.

Where to find Fortnite Fortbyte 8

Fortnite Fortbyte 8 is slap bang in the middle of Junk Junction. Enter the area from the south then take a right turn into the main central building, through the garage doors. Swing left and in the very corner of the room is a dilapidated mattress atop a wooden pallet. Floating above it should be Fortnite Fortbyte 8, ready for you to collect and unlock more of the overall Fortbyte puzzle.

Junk Junction is usually pretty quiet, but keep on your toes because there may be more players lurking around also searching for the latest Fortnite Fortbyte. If there's any you're missing from the complete list, make sure you visit our full Fortnite Fortbytes guide which is updated daily with links to every single Fortbyte, along with a complete Fortbyte map for a quick look at all the locations revealed so far.

