Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 map changes teased by game's director

We're only a few days away from Fortnite C h apter 2 Season 2 , and it looks like some major map changes are in the future.

The highly anticipated (and muc h delayed ) second season of the second chapter of Fortnite is dropping on February 20, and we've been eager to get even the slightest idea of what could be coming with it. Looks like we finally got something...

Fortnite's official Twitter account began posting cryptic, black and gold images on February 17. The first image was posted along with the words "Transmission Intercepted", and it appears to be pretty straightforward, with the same words emblazoned on it and a giant handprint smack in the middle. The date of Season 2 Chapter 2 runs along the side.

The images that follow, however, have more elements in them to unpack. Reddit user Dude9052 has layered them all together like puzzle pieces, and there's even more interesting work done by u/ludiqpich198, who uncovers the hidden map changes in each photo. If you go into Photoshop and adjust the color levels, an entirely new picture is revealed. That picture seems to be pointing to some map changes.

According to the above image, it looks like the color-adjusted version of the photo of the head is referencing a major change to the Eye Land landmark. It seems the area is being turned into some type of base, complete with helicopter landing pad.

The adjusted version of the dynamite image looks like it's depicting a pier at Craggy Cliffs, or perhaps the Oil Rig that's referenced in one of the recordings that play on the phone messages we previously reported on . If an Oil Rig is indeed a new map element, it could go near the large body of water in the southwest corner of the existing map. But that's just some GR+ staff speculation…

Stay tuned, as we find out whether or not these Photoshopped images give away new map features or locations when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 finally drops on February 20.

If you can't wait two more days for a second season of Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 recently launched.